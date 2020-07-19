All apartments in Greenbelt
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6520 Lake Park Dr

6520 Lake Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6520 Lake Park Drive, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1,250SF 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Sunroom, Washer/Dryer in unit, garden style condo - unit on 2nd floor. Located in gated community (Greenbelt Lake Village), across from a park, along public bus route, between Greenbelt & New Carrollton metro stations. Master bath has jetted tub. Master closet is HUGE. Utilities (electric & gas) not included. Neighborhood is safe, convenient to BW Parkway & I-495, shopping. 1yr minimum lease, then month-to-month afterwards. Available to be seen after 6pm on weekdays and in the mornings on weekends. Please respond to post to schedule a viewing.

Available for Lease IMMEDIATELY.

Serious inquiries only please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Lake Park Dr have any available units?
6520 Lake Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
Is 6520 Lake Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Lake Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Lake Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6520 Lake Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 6520 Lake Park Dr offer parking?
No, 6520 Lake Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6520 Lake Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6520 Lake Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Lake Park Dr have a pool?
No, 6520 Lake Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6520 Lake Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 6520 Lake Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Lake Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6520 Lake Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6520 Lake Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6520 Lake Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
