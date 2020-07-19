6520 Lake Park Dr

Amenities

1,250SF 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Sunroom, Washer/Dryer in unit, garden style condo - unit on 2nd floor. Located in gated community (Greenbelt Lake Village), across from a park, along public bus route, between Greenbelt & New Carrollton metro stations. Master bath has jetted tub. Master closet is HUGE. Utilities (electric & gas) not included. Neighborhood is safe, convenient to BW Parkway & I-495, shopping. 1yr minimum lease, then month-to-month afterwards. Available to be seen after 6pm on weekdays and in the mornings on weekends. Please respond to post to schedule a viewing.



Available for Lease IMMEDIATELY.



Serious inquiries only please.