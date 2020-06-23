Rent Calculator
Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
6510 LAKE PARK DR #101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6510 LAKE PARK DR #101
6510 Lake Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6510 Lake Park Drive, Greenbelt, MD 20770
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss this spacious but cozy 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom 1st level apartment. Newly updated with granite counters in kitchen. Newly installed laminate flooring throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 have any available units?
6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
Greenbelt, MD
.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
Greenbelt Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 have?
Some of 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 currently offering any rent specials?
6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 pet-friendly?
No, 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Greenbelt
.
Does 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 offer parking?
No, 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 does not offer parking.
Does 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 have a pool?
No, 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 does not have a pool.
Does 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 have accessible units?
No, 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6510 LAKE PARK DR #101 has units with dishwashers.
