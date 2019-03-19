All apartments in Glenn Dale
13218 PINE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13218 PINE ROAD

13218 Pine Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13218 Pine Rd, Glenn Dale, MD 20720

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Single family home with five bedrooms! Lower level has second kitchen! Screened in porch for extra entertainment space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

