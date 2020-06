Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel

This beautiful home is available for rent or purchase. Features 3 finished levels with 4 bedroom 3.5 baths, open concept kitchen and dining with expansive island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, durable laminate floors through out the main leve, upstairs laundry with Samsung Washer and Dryer, rear entry garage, audio wired through out the home and a water filtration system. Available 7/22/19