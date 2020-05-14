All apartments in Glenn Dale
10013 DUBARRY STREET

10013 Dubarry Street · No Longer Available
Location

10013 Dubarry Street, Glenn Dale, MD 20769

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Large ramble with hardwood floors, fenced in back yard with shed. Family room addition on main level, fully finished basement with bedroom, den and full bath. Few items still being worked on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10013 DUBARRY STREET have any available units?
10013 DUBARRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Dale, MD.
Is 10013 DUBARRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10013 DUBARRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10013 DUBARRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10013 DUBARRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Dale.
Does 10013 DUBARRY STREET offer parking?
No, 10013 DUBARRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 10013 DUBARRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10013 DUBARRY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10013 DUBARRY STREET have a pool?
No, 10013 DUBARRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10013 DUBARRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 10013 DUBARRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10013 DUBARRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 10013 DUBARRY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10013 DUBARRY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10013 DUBARRY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

