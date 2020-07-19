Newly renovated two level NO BASEMENT colonial, New Roof, New Paint, New Carpet and Remodeled Bathroom, with a Large Backyard. Close to the Metro, shops and the Regional Park. Apply at longandfoster.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2609 SHERATON ST have any available units?
2609 SHERATON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 2609 SHERATON ST have?
Some of 2609 SHERATON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 SHERATON ST currently offering any rent specials?
2609 SHERATON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.