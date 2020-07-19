2609 SHERATON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated two level NO BASEMENT colonial, New Roof, New Paint, New Carpet and Remodeled Bathroom, with a Large Backyard. Close to the Metro, shops and the Regional Park. Apply at longandfoster.com.