Home
/
Glenmont, MD
/
2210 GREENERY LANE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM
2210 GREENERY LANE
2210 Greenery Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2210 Greenery Lane, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Lovely 3brd, 2fb condo located near Glenmont Metro adjacent to shopping center, restaurants. ALL Utilities include!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 GREENERY LANE have any available units?
2210 GREENERY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glenmont, MD
.
What amenities does 2210 GREENERY LANE have?
Some of 2210 GREENERY LANE's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 2210 GREENERY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2210 GREENERY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 GREENERY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2210 GREENERY LANE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glenmont
.
Does 2210 GREENERY LANE offer parking?
No, 2210 GREENERY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2210 GREENERY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 GREENERY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 GREENERY LANE have a pool?
No, 2210 GREENERY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2210 GREENERY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2210 GREENERY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 GREENERY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 GREENERY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 GREENERY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 GREENERY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
