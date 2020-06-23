13221 Lantern Hill Court, Glenmont, MD 20906 Wheaton-Glenmont
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Please contact co-listing agent with questions and showing requests. Awesome rental location! Less than 1.5 miles to Glenmont Metro! Close to Layhill Shopping Center and ICC entrances! NEW carpet throughout! Walkout lower level! Landlord will take short term or long term lease! Don't miss this opportunity!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT have any available units?
13221 LANTERN HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT have?
Some of 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13221 LANTERN HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.