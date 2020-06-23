13221 LANTERN HILL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

Please contact co-listing agent with questions and showing requests. Awesome rental location! Less than 1.5 miles to Glenmont Metro! Close to Layhill Shopping Center and ICC entrances! NEW carpet throughout! Walkout lower level! Landlord will take short term or long term lease! Don't miss this opportunity!