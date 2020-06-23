All apartments in Glenmont
Glenmont, MD
13221 LANTERN HILL COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13221 LANTERN HILL COURT

13221 Lantern Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

13221 Lantern Hill Court, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Please contact co-listing agent with questions and showing requests. Awesome rental location! Less than 1.5 miles to Glenmont Metro! Close to Layhill Shopping Center and ICC entrances! NEW carpet throughout! Walkout lower level! Landlord will take short term or long term lease! Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT have any available units?
13221 LANTERN HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT have?
Some of 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13221 LANTERN HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13221 LANTERN HILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
