AVAIL IMMED owner looking for good credit!!! LOVELY RAISED COLONIAL TERRACED BACKYARD WITH DECK, 2 CAR GARAGE, SUNFILLED HOME WITH CATHEDRAL FAMILY ROOM. REMODELD W/ MANY UPGRADED FEATURES. CLOSE TO METRO AND SHOPPING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 13214 OSTERPORT DR have?
Some of 13214 OSTERPORT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
