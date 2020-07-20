All apartments in Glenmont
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT

13210 Black Walnut Court · No Longer Available
Location

13210 Black Walnut Court, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Price reduced on August 7th. Townhouse in quiet community. Close to Glenmont Metro Station. Granite Counter-tops, stainless appliances. Patio w/ landscaping. Wood floors. No carpeting, now mowing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT have any available units?
13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT have?
Some of 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT offer parking?
No, 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT have a pool?
No, 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT have accessible units?
No, 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13210 BLACK WALNUT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
