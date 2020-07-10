/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
334 Apartments for rent in Glenarden, MD with washer-dryer
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Glenarden
9200 BETH AVENUE
9200 Beth Avenue, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
This lovely home exudes pride of ownership inside and out. Located on a spacious corner lot, it's one of the few rentals available in the area. A short walk to Woodmore Town Center, Wegman's, Costco, restaurants, shops, etc..
1 of 17
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Glenarden
7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY
7911 Glenarden Parkway, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
918 sqft
Move-In Ready! Must See! Recently renovated 1-level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available to rent in Glenarden, MD.
Results within 1 mile of Glenarden
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
10 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
31 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
6964 Hawthorne Street
6964 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
6964 Hawthorne Street - 1 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse Condo in Kent Village. Recent updates in kitchen and new washer/dryer in unit. Central Air and Heat. Two Permitted parking spots.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
7514 Hawthorne St - #5
7514 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
7514 Hawthorne St - #5 - Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath top floor apartment. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen. Hardwood in main living area, tile in kitchen and bath. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant pays gas and electric.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Glenarden
8702 HAMLIN ST #B
8702 Hamlin Street, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
THIS IS THE BASEMENT UNIT ONLY.APPLY ON LINE AT https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/8702-Hamlin-Street-UNIT-B-Landover-MD-20785-299193060
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
7716 GREYMONT STREET
7716 Greymont Street, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1280 sqft
The landlord has spared no expense! New hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet upstairs and fresh paint throughout. Half-bath on the main level and large full bathroom on the second level. The 3-bed, 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2711 ALMOND LANE
2711 Almond Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1450 sqft
This townhouse is beautiful to visit and live in. A great find. The house and neighborhood is great living. Property Vacant and on combo lockbox.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9815 BERRYWOOD COURT
9815 Berrywood Court, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1454 sqft
APPOINTMENT ONLY. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Minimum Credit Score 700. Good Rental & Credit History, no bankruptcy no collections. Minimum income $80,000. DRIVEWAY, HOUSE AND CARPET PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
6924 Hawthorne St
6924 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
748 sqft
Please click here to apply This charming END UNIT 3 bedrooms / 1.5 bathroom townhome features beautiful wood floors downstairs, carpeted floors upstairs, three bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Glenarden
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
9 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1074 sqft
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,623
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,854
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
70 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,021
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
22 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1140 sqft
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
31 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7427 Drumlea Rd
7427 Drumlea Road, Walker Mill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2085 sqft
Inspiring 4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths and 2 Half-baths Townhome in Capitol Heights! Step inside this lovely home and have a walk into its stunning kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and ample all-white cabinetry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MD