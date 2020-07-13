8096 Crainmont Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 South Gate
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
1X1-1
$1,072
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
2X1 SM-1
$1,150
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft
2X1 LG-1
$1,507
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft
2X1 MED-1
$1,512
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
3X2 TWNHM-1
$1,879
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Square.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
playground
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (Refundable Security Deposit)
limit: 2
rent: $40/month for 1st pet; $20/month for 2nd pet.
restrictions: No weight limit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Village Square have any available units?
Village Square offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,072, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,150, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,879. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.