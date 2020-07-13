All apartments in Glen Burnie
Glen Burnie, MD
Village Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Village Square

8096 Crainmont Dr · (410) 593-3844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8096 Crainmont Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1X1-1

$1,072

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2X1 SM-1

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

2X1 LG-1

$1,507

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

2X1 MED-1

$1,512

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1160 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

3X2 TWNHM-1

$1,879

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
playground
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (Refundable Security Deposit)
limit: 2
rent: $40/month for 1st pet; $20/month for 2nd pet.
restrictions: No weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Square have any available units?
Village Square offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,072, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,150, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,879. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Square have?
Some of Village Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Square currently offering any rent specials?
Village Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Square is pet friendly.
Does Village Square offer parking?
No, Village Square does not offer parking.
Does Village Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Square have a pool?
Yes, Village Square has a pool.
Does Village Square have accessible units?
No, Village Square does not have accessible units.
Does Village Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Square has units with dishwashers.
