Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center internet cafe playground smoke-free community

Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD. Our community offers unique floor plans which come with premium finishes, numerous amenities, and a convenient location for commuting and shopping.



Our floor plans offer studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments featuring luxurious wall-to-wall carpeting and an entertaining style kitchen. Our community features a business center, community center, and a newly renovated fitness center. Entertain guests at our BBQ grills and basketball courts, and then visit our pool to cool off. With a wide variety of amenities, and our 24-hour toll-free service you'll be sure to find a perfect fit. Contact our office to schedule a tour!