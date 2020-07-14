All apartments in Glen Burnie
The Villages at Marley Station
The Villages at Marley Station

7805 Bruton Drive · (833) 617-7551
Location

7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villages at Marley Station.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
internet cafe
playground
smoke-free community
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD. Our community offers unique floor plans which come with premium finishes, numerous amenities, and a convenient location for commuting and shopping.

Our floor plans offer studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments featuring luxurious wall-to-wall carpeting and an entertaining style kitchen. Our community features a business center, community center, and a newly renovated fitness center. Entertain guests at our BBQ grills and basketball courts, and then visit our pool to cool off. With a wide variety of amenities, and our 24-hour toll-free service you'll be sure to find a perfect fit. Contact our office to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Villages at Marley Station have any available units?
The Villages at Marley Station has 4 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does The Villages at Marley Station have?
Some of The Villages at Marley Station's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villages at Marley Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Villages at Marley Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Villages at Marley Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villages at Marley Station is pet friendly.
Does The Villages at Marley Station offer parking?
Yes, The Villages at Marley Station offers parking.
Does The Villages at Marley Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Villages at Marley Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villages at Marley Station have a pool?
Yes, The Villages at Marley Station has a pool.
Does The Villages at Marley Station have accessible units?
Yes, The Villages at Marley Station has accessible units.
Does The Villages at Marley Station have units with dishwashers?
No, The Villages at Marley Station does not have units with dishwashers.
