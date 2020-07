Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard guest parking internet access

The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more. Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington D.C., you have easy access to I-695, I-97, I-895 and Rt. 100. With just a short drive to Arundel Mills, Marley Mall and Maryland Live, there is always plenty to do.