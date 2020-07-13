All apartments in Glen Burnie
The Elms at Old Mill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

The Elms at Old Mill

602 Milldam Ct. #11 · (410) 449-7272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 61312 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,428

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 60421 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 60431 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 60444 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,542

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 61143 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 60913 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,557

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 61334 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 61031 · Avail. now

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1113 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elms at Old Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
At The Elms at Old Mill you will find the space and comforts of home without compromising an exceptional convenient location. The Elms offers convenient access to I-97 and is ideally located between Baltimore and Washington. Our team of caring professionals is committed to resident service and satisfaction. Come find the balance you've been looking for at The Elms at Old Mill. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $450
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: 50lbs max. Dogs over 35lbs-ground floor only. Restricted breeds (including mixed breeds): Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, American Staffordshire terrier, Great Dane, Akita, Mastiffs, German Shepard. Photo & Veterinarian certification required at move-in. All pets are subject to approval by management.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Reserved parking available for $45/month. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced. Other. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Reserved parking available for $45/month. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Elms at Old Mill have any available units?
The Elms at Old Mill has 11 units available starting at $1,428 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does The Elms at Old Mill have?
Some of The Elms at Old Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elms at Old Mill currently offering any rent specials?
The Elms at Old Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Elms at Old Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elms at Old Mill is pet friendly.
Does The Elms at Old Mill offer parking?
Yes, The Elms at Old Mill offers parking.
Does The Elms at Old Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Elms at Old Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elms at Old Mill have a pool?
Yes, The Elms at Old Mill has a pool.
Does The Elms at Old Mill have accessible units?
No, The Elms at Old Mill does not have accessible units.
Does The Elms at Old Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elms at Old Mill has units with dishwashers.
