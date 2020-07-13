The Elms at Old Mill

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $450
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: 50lbs max. Dogs over 35lbs-ground floor only. Restricted breeds (including mixed breeds): Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, American Staffordshire terrier, Great Dane, Akita, Mastiffs, German Shepard. Photo & Veterinarian certification required at move-in. All pets are subject to approval by management.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Reserved parking available for $45/month. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced.