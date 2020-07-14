All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Tall Pines

Open Now until 6pm
403 Secluded Post Circle · (410) 376-5564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

403 Secluded Post Circle, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1BR21 · Avail. now

$1,212

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 1BR20 · Avail. now

$1,212

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 1BR22 · Avail. now

$1,212

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tall Pines.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. At Hidden Woods Apartments at The Forest, we have what you need to live comfortably. Featuring a duo of remarkable communities, Hidden Woods at The Forest is located in the Glen Burnie area of Anne Arundel County.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 50 lbs
Dogs
limit: 1
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tall Pines have any available units?
Tall Pines has 3 units available starting at $1,212 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Tall Pines have?
Some of Tall Pines's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tall Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Tall Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tall Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Tall Pines is pet friendly.
Does Tall Pines offer parking?
Yes, Tall Pines offers parking.
Does Tall Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tall Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tall Pines have a pool?
No, Tall Pines does not have a pool.
Does Tall Pines have accessible units?
No, Tall Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Tall Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tall Pines has units with dishwashers.
