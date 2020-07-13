All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like
Rainbow View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
Rainbow View
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Rainbow View

7906 Silent Shadow Court · (410) 541-1032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
South Gate
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7906 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit Rainbow2 · Avail. now

$1,222

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rainbow View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. At RAINBOW VIEW Apartments, we have what you need to live comfortably.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 months rent
Additional: Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Cats
fee: $200 per household
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rainbow View have any available units?
Rainbow View has a unit available for $1,222 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Rainbow View have?
Some of Rainbow View's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rainbow View currently offering any rent specials?
Rainbow View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rainbow View pet-friendly?
Yes, Rainbow View is pet friendly.
Does Rainbow View offer parking?
Yes, Rainbow View offers parking.
Does Rainbow View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rainbow View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rainbow View have a pool?
No, Rainbow View does not have a pool.
Does Rainbow View have accessible units?
No, Rainbow View does not have accessible units.
Does Rainbow View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rainbow View has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 BedroomsGlen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly PlacesGlen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityGoucher College