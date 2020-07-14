All apartments in Glen Burnie
Mountain Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Mountain Ridge Apartments

299 Snow Cap Ct · (410) 438-8244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

299 Snow Cap Ct, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1BR · Avail. now

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 1BR2 · Avail. now

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Take it easy in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio. Each of our apartments has a bright window in the fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. At Mountain Ridge Apartments at The Forest, we have what you need to live comfortably.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Mountain Ridge Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,133 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountain Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Mountain Ridge Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Mountain Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Mountain Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mountain Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mountain Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
