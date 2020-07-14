Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed internet access

We offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Take it easy in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio. Each of our apartments has a bright window in the fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. At Mountain Ridge Apartments at The Forest, we have what you need to live comfortably.