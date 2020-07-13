Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed playground

Gatewater Landing, located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on the banks of Marley Creek is just off of Route 100 and minutes from I-695 and I-97. This apartment home community is close to the area's best shopping, dining and entertainment. At Gatewater Landing, you'll find ALL-NEW RENOVATED one and two bedroom apartment homes which boast spacious, fully-equipped kitchens, open layouts, private patios or balconies, oversized closets and so much more. Along with the tranquil views of Marley Creek from our private pier, our residents can enjoy resort-style amenities such as our outdoor pool and sundeck, dog park and BBQ picnic area. Whatever you desire, we have you covered.