Glen Burnie, MD
Gatewater Landing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

Gatewater Landing

7357 Ridgewater Ct · (410) 834-0913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gatewater Landing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
playground
Gatewater Landing, located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on the banks of Marley Creek is just off of Route 100 and minutes from I-695 and I-97. This apartment home community is close to the area's best shopping, dining and entertainment. At Gatewater Landing, you'll find ALL-NEW RENOVATED one and two bedroom apartment homes which boast spacious, fully-equipped kitchens, open layouts, private patios or balconies, oversized closets and so much more. Along with the tranquil views of Marley Creek from our private pier, our residents can enjoy resort-style amenities such as our outdoor pool and sundeck, dog park and BBQ picnic area. Whatever you desire, we have you covered.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gatewater Landing have any available units?
Gatewater Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Gatewater Landing have?
Some of Gatewater Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gatewater Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Gatewater Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gatewater Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Gatewater Landing is pet friendly.
Does Gatewater Landing offer parking?
Yes, Gatewater Landing offers parking.
Does Gatewater Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gatewater Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gatewater Landing have a pool?
Yes, Gatewater Landing has a pool.
Does Gatewater Landing have accessible units?
No, Gatewater Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Gatewater Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gatewater Landing has units with dishwashers.
