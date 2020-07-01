8439 Norwood Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21108 South Gate
Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Nice 3 bedroom end unit townhomes located in Millersville. Remodeled kitchen with sliders leading to private patio. Remodeled bath. This townhome offers over 1100 square feet of living space. Close to shopping and restuarants. 12 month to 24 month lease term. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8439 NORWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
8439 NORWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.