8439 NORWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Nice 3 bedroom end unit townhomes located in Millersville. Remodeled kitchen with sliders leading to private patio. Remodeled bath. This townhome offers over 1100 square feet of living space. Close to shopping and restuarants. 12 month to 24 month lease term. Must see!