8435 NORWOOD DRIVE

Cute 2bdrm/1bthrm townhome in a quiet neighborhood with washer & dryer in unit. Conveniently located minutes from I-97/MD-100/MD-3, easily get to either Annapolis or Baltimore in approximately 20 mins.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
