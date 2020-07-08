8118 Cloverhurst Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 South Gate
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath endunit townhome. New designer interior painting just completed and brand new carpeting throughout. Includes all appliances. Dining room with patio doors leading out to patio and large fenced back yard. Great location almost in Millersville. Must See
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD have any available units?
8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.