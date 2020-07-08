All apartments in Glen Burnie
Location

8118 Cloverhurst Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath endunit townhome. New designer interior painting just completed and brand new carpeting throughout. Includes all appliances. Dining room with patio doors leading out to patio and large fenced back yard. Great location almost in Millersville. Must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD have any available units?
8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD have?
Some of 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD offer parking?
No, 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD have a pool?
No, 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8118 CLOVERHURST ROAD has units with dishwashers.

