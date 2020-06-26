8004 HELONIAS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Wonderful 3 level finished home on a cul de sac. Large master suite on upper level with private bath. Plenty of space in this home, LL has a family room and bonus Den, upgraded appliances, fenced in rear yard. The perfect home for you!