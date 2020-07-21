All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 AM

7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd

7750 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7750 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Rare 2-bedroom single family home with privacy fenced-in yard and private parkings. Recent updates include new carpet and paint. Central location close to schools, shops, and commuter routes. Nice neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd have any available units?
7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd have?
Some of 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd offers parking.
Does 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd have a pool?
No, 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7750 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
