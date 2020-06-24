715 GNOME COURT

Beautiful 3 level home now available for rent! This cozy townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. With a spacious living room, a dining area, and plenty of natural light, this home is sure to win your heart!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
