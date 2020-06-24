All apartments in Glen Burnie
715 GNOME COURT
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

715 GNOME COURT

715 Gnome Court · No Longer Available
Location

715 Gnome Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful 3 level home now available for rent! This cozy townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. With a spacious living room, a dining area, and plenty of natural light, this home is sure to win your heart!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 GNOME COURT have any available units?
715 GNOME COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 GNOME COURT have?
Some of 715 GNOME COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 GNOME COURT currently offering any rent specials?
715 GNOME COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 GNOME COURT pet-friendly?
No, 715 GNOME COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 715 GNOME COURT offer parking?
No, 715 GNOME COURT does not offer parking.
Does 715 GNOME COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 GNOME COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 GNOME COURT have a pool?
No, 715 GNOME COURT does not have a pool.
Does 715 GNOME COURT have accessible units?
No, 715 GNOME COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 715 GNOME COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 GNOME COURT has units with dishwashers.
