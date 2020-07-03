All apartments in Glen Burnie
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302

6800 Rapid Water Way · No Longer Available
Location

6800 Rapid Water Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Fantastic updated 3 bed/2 bath penthouse condo with vaulted ceilings & open floorplan. Kitchen features updated cabinets with quiet close drawers, granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Family room with corner fireplace & sliders to private balcony. Updated hardwoods & carpet thru-out. Master suite with beautiful attached bath & 3 closets. This gorgeous community offers pool & tennis, and condo fees are included in the rent! Great convenient location, close restaurants, shopping, highways & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 have any available units?
6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 have?
Some of 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 currently offering any rent specials?
6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 pet-friendly?
No, 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 offer parking?
Yes, 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 offers parking.
Does 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 have a pool?
Yes, 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 has a pool.
Does 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 have accessible units?
No, 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302 has units with dishwashers.

