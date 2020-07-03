6800 RAPID WATER WAY #302

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Fantastic updated 3 bed/2 bath penthouse condo with vaulted ceilings & open floorplan. Kitchen features updated cabinets with quiet close drawers, granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Family room with corner fireplace & sliders to private balcony. Updated hardwoods & carpet thru-out. Master suite with beautiful attached bath & 3 closets. This gorgeous community offers pool & tennis, and condo fees are included in the rent! Great convenient location, close restaurants, shopping, highways & more!