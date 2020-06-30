605 Sprite Way

Updated 3. BR 2.5 bath town home Close to 97. Short commute to Fort Meade, NSA, Coast Guard Station, Baltimore and Annapolis. 2 Assigned Parking spaces. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. Contact Tom to schedule a showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
