Glen Burnie, MD
605 Sprite Way
605 Sprite Way

605 Sprite Way · No Longer Available
Location

605 Sprite Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Updated 3. BR 2.5 bath town home Close to 97. Short commute to Fort Meade, NSA, Coast Guard Station, Baltimore and Annapolis. 2 Assigned Parking spaces. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. Contact Tom to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Sprite Way have any available units?
605 Sprite Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
Is 605 Sprite Way currently offering any rent specials?
605 Sprite Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Sprite Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Sprite Way is pet friendly.
Does 605 Sprite Way offer parking?
Yes, 605 Sprite Way offers parking.
Does 605 Sprite Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Sprite Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Sprite Way have a pool?
No, 605 Sprite Way does not have a pool.
Does 605 Sprite Way have accessible units?
No, 605 Sprite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Sprite Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Sprite Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Sprite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Sprite Way does not have units with air conditioning.

