Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

605 FROGS LEAP COURT

605 Frogs Leap Court · No Longer Available
Location

605 Frogs Leap Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Oversized Colonial shows like new home! Gourmet Kitchen w/ Island, Main Level Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Freshly painted! Large rooms! Basement level has finished Family Room, Den with Closet and full bath! Includes all appliances!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 FROGS LEAP COURT have any available units?
605 FROGS LEAP COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 FROGS LEAP COURT have?
Some of 605 FROGS LEAP COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 FROGS LEAP COURT currently offering any rent specials?
605 FROGS LEAP COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 FROGS LEAP COURT pet-friendly?
No, 605 FROGS LEAP COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 605 FROGS LEAP COURT offer parking?
Yes, 605 FROGS LEAP COURT offers parking.
Does 605 FROGS LEAP COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 FROGS LEAP COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 FROGS LEAP COURT have a pool?
No, 605 FROGS LEAP COURT does not have a pool.
Does 605 FROGS LEAP COURT have accessible units?
No, 605 FROGS LEAP COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 605 FROGS LEAP COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 FROGS LEAP COURT has units with dishwashers.

