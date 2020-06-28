Oversized Colonial shows like new home! Gourmet Kitchen w/ Island, Main Level Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Freshly painted! Large rooms! Basement level has finished Family Room, Den with Closet and full bath! Includes all appliances!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 FROGS LEAP COURT have any available units?
605 FROGS LEAP COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.