600 HARPERS MILL ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:43 PM

600 HARPERS MILL ROAD

600 Harpers Mill Road · (301) 831-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Harpers Mill Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Time to sit back and relax, you have found your perfect new home in Millersville, Maryland! We are just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore which allows us to be in the heart of just about everything. Come into our lovely community and let us show you our spacious apartment homes featuring roomy kitchens, updated flooring, ceiling fans, custom walls, washer/dryers, spacious walk in closets and so much more. Our community offers the best amenities available in apartment living. Enjoy some rays by our sparkling swimming pool, or have a barbecue with friends at one of our picnic areas. Don't forget to check out our two playgrounds, Bark Park and fully equipped computer center with Wi-Fi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD have any available units?
600 HARPERS MILL ROAD has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD have?
Some of 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
600 HARPERS MILL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 HARPERS MILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
