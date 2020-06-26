All apartments in Glen Burnie
554 DAHLGREEN ROAD

554 Dahlgreen Road · No Longer Available
Location

554 Dahlgreen Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move - in ready End unit townhouse in Cloverleaf. Laminate wood floor on the mail level. Freshly painted through-out. 3 Beds W 1.5 Bath. Kitchen with a pass- thru opening to dining room. Slider from dining room opens to back yard with storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

