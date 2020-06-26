554 Dahlgreen Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 South Gate
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move - in ready End unit townhouse in Cloverleaf. Laminate wood floor on the mail level. Freshly painted through-out. 3 Beds W 1.5 Bath. Kitchen with a pass- thru opening to dining room. Slider from dining room opens to back yard with storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 554 DAHLGREEN ROAD have any available units?
554 DAHLGREEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.