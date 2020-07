Amenities

Beautiful single family home in the heart of Glen Burnie. Home features include a large backyard with screened porch and single car carport. This home DOES NOT include a washer and dryer. Easy access to Washington DC, Baltimore and Annapolis.Tenant responsible for all utilities. Minimum Credit and Income Requirements. No Pets allowed. Contact today to schedule a showing!