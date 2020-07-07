Rent Calculator
458 Kenilworth Court
458 Kenilworth Court
458 Kenilworth Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
458 Kenilworth Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Glen Burnie, MD - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath interior townhouse ready for occupancy! Close to shopping, dining and commuter routes.
(RLNE5388400)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 458 Kenilworth Court have any available units?
458 Kenilworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
Is 458 Kenilworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
458 Kenilworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 Kenilworth Court pet-friendly?
No, 458 Kenilworth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
.
Does 458 Kenilworth Court offer parking?
No, 458 Kenilworth Court does not offer parking.
Does 458 Kenilworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 Kenilworth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 Kenilworth Court have a pool?
No, 458 Kenilworth Court does not have a pool.
Does 458 Kenilworth Court have accessible units?
No, 458 Kenilworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 458 Kenilworth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 458 Kenilworth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 458 Kenilworth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 Kenilworth Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
