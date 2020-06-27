All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:54 PM

457 Darton Court

457 Darton Ct · No Longer Available
Location

457 Darton Ct, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare 4 bedroom 2.5 bath unit with basement. Access to community pool and play areas. Small dog considered with reference and Pet Fee. TEXT Tom @ 4107032221. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Darton Court have any available units?
457 Darton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
Is 457 Darton Court currently offering any rent specials?
457 Darton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Darton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 457 Darton Court is pet friendly.
Does 457 Darton Court offer parking?
No, 457 Darton Court does not offer parking.
Does 457 Darton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 Darton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Darton Court have a pool?
Yes, 457 Darton Court has a pool.
Does 457 Darton Court have accessible units?
No, 457 Darton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Darton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 457 Darton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Darton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 Darton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
