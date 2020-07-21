407 Kent Road

4 bed 1 bath home in Glen Burnie - 4 bed 1 bath with huge back yard. Freshly painted inside and new carpet!! Large unfinished basement great for storage! Close to Rt 97 and shopping. Owner prefers no pets. A non-smoking environment.
(RLNE5139338)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
