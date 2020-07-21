All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 407 Kent Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
407 Kent Road
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

407 Kent Road

407 Kent Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

407 Kent Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
4 bed 1 bath home in Glen Burnie - 4 bed 1 bath with huge back yard. Freshly painted inside and new carpet!! Large unfinished basement great for storage! Close to Rt 97 and shopping. Owner prefers no pets. A non-smoking environment.

(RLNE5139338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Kent Road have any available units?
407 Kent Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
Is 407 Kent Road currently offering any rent specials?
407 Kent Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Kent Road pet-friendly?
No, 407 Kent Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 407 Kent Road offer parking?
No, 407 Kent Road does not offer parking.
Does 407 Kent Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Kent Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Kent Road have a pool?
No, 407 Kent Road does not have a pool.
Does 407 Kent Road have accessible units?
No, 407 Kent Road does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Kent Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Kent Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Kent Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Kent Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlen Burnie 2 Bedroom Apartments
Glen Burnie Cheap ApartmentsGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Apartments
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College