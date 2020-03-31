All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:16 AM

367 Jamie Ct

367 Jamie Court · No Longer Available
Location

367 Jamie Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious house - Property Id: 158625

Quite neighborhood nice area close to the mall and shopping center and movies
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158625
Property Id 158625

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5650338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Jamie Ct have any available units?
367 Jamie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 367 Jamie Ct have?
Some of 367 Jamie Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Jamie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
367 Jamie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Jamie Ct pet-friendly?
No, 367 Jamie Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 367 Jamie Ct offer parking?
No, 367 Jamie Ct does not offer parking.
Does 367 Jamie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Jamie Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Jamie Ct have a pool?
No, 367 Jamie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 367 Jamie Ct have accessible units?
No, 367 Jamie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Jamie Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 Jamie Ct has units with dishwashers.
