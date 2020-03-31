Rent Calculator
All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 367 Jamie Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Glen Burnie, MD
367 Jamie Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:16 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
367 Jamie Ct
367 Jamie Court
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
367 Jamie Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious house - Property Id: 158625
Quite neighborhood nice area close to the mall and shopping center and movies
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158625
Property Id 158625
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5650338)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 367 Jamie Ct have any available units?
367 Jamie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
What amenities does 367 Jamie Ct have?
Some of 367 Jamie Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
Is 367 Jamie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
367 Jamie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Jamie Ct pet-friendly?
No, 367 Jamie Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
Does 367 Jamie Ct offer parking?
No, 367 Jamie Ct does not offer parking.
Does 367 Jamie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Jamie Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Jamie Ct have a pool?
No, 367 Jamie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 367 Jamie Ct have accessible units?
No, 367 Jamie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Jamie Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 Jamie Ct has units with dishwashers.
