300 Blue Water Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060 Glen Burnie
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious penthouse with great layout having 2 Master Bedrooms set-up. Eat-in kitchen. Nice deck. Lots of windows and lots of closet space. In unit washer and dryer. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and major highway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 BLUE WATER COURT have any available units?
300 BLUE WATER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.