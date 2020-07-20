300 BLUE WATER COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious penthouse with great layout having 2 Master Bedrooms set-up. Eat-in kitchen. Nice deck. Lots of windows and lots of closet space. In unit washer and dryer. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and major highway.