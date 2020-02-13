287 WHITAKER ROAD

3 bedroom 1.5 bath cottage with large fenced yard and full rear deck. Features eat- in kitchen, large storage shed in back yard, both off street and on street parking. Pet friendly. Call to make your appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
