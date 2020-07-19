All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

246 REBECCA ANN COURT

246 Rebecca Ann Court · No Longer Available
Location

246 Rebecca Ann Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEW, NEW, NEW- New Kitchen, New Floors, and Fresh Paint throughout. Fenced backyard and deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have any available units?
246 REBECCA ANN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have?
Some of 246 REBECCA ANN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 REBECCA ANN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
246 REBECCA ANN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 REBECCA ANN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT offer parking?
No, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have a pool?
No, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have accessible units?
No, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT has units with dishwashers.
