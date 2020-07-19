Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 246 REBECCA ANN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
246 REBECCA ANN COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
246 REBECCA ANN COURT
246 Rebecca Ann Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
South Gate
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
246 Rebecca Ann Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEW, NEW, NEW- New Kitchen, New Floors, and Fresh Paint throughout. Fenced backyard and deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have any available units?
246 REBECCA ANN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have?
Some of 246 REBECCA ANN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 246 REBECCA ANN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
246 REBECCA ANN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 REBECCA ANN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
.
Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT offer parking?
No, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have a pool?
No, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have accessible units?
No, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 246 REBECCA ANN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 REBECCA ANN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Similar Pages
Glen Burnie 1 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap Places
Glen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Gate
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College