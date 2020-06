Amenities

pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

Brand New Construction Town c 000jvvjppHome for rent - Nestled in on a quaint and quiet street,these gorgeous new townhomes offer style and affordability. 3 finished levels, front and rear entrances, private parking, 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths, modern kitchens and spacious living areas. Become a part of history at School House on the Avenue. All come with appliances There are 3 townhomes all exactly alike



(RLNE3838149)