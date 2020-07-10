Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 221 Juniper Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
221 Juniper Dr
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
221 Juniper Dr
221 Juniper Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
221 Juniper Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie
Amenities
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ROOM FOR RENT - Property Id: 292429
Newly renovated room in basement of single family home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292429
Property Id 292429
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5826858)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 Juniper Dr have any available units?
221 Juniper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
Is 221 Juniper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
221 Juniper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Juniper Dr pet-friendly?
No, 221 Juniper Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
.
Does 221 Juniper Dr offer parking?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not offer parking.
Does 221 Juniper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Juniper Dr have a pool?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 221 Juniper Dr have accessible units?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Juniper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Juniper Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11
Glen Burnie, MD 21108
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Similar Pages
Glen Burnie 1 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap Places
Glen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Gate
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College