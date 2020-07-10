All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

221 Juniper Dr

221 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 Juniper Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ROOM FOR RENT - Property Id: 292429

Newly renovated room in basement of single family home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292429
Property Id 292429

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Juniper Dr have any available units?
221 Juniper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
Is 221 Juniper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
221 Juniper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Juniper Dr pet-friendly?
No, 221 Juniper Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 221 Juniper Dr offer parking?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not offer parking.
Does 221 Juniper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Juniper Dr have a pool?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 221 Juniper Dr have accessible units?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Juniper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Juniper Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Juniper Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

