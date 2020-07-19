Rent Calculator
1903 PAGHAM ROAD
1903 Pagham Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1903 Pagham Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME. NEW FLOORING. LARGE YARD. CENTRAL AC. DISHWASHER. NO SMOKING. PETS CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1903 PAGHAM ROAD have any available units?
1903 PAGHAM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1903 PAGHAM ROAD have?
Some of 1903 PAGHAM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1903 PAGHAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1903 PAGHAM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 PAGHAM ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 PAGHAM ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1903 PAGHAM ROAD offer parking?
No, 1903 PAGHAM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1903 PAGHAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 PAGHAM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 PAGHAM ROAD have a pool?
No, 1903 PAGHAM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1903 PAGHAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1903 PAGHAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 PAGHAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 PAGHAM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
