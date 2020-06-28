All apartments in Glen Burnie
Glen Burnie, MD
163 JACOBIA DRIVE
Last updated November 28 2019

163 JACOBIA DRIVE

163 Jacobia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

163 Jacobia Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21122
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This home offers almost 1800 square footage of living space with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on main level. Upper level with spacious loft. Community Pool. Includes all appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 JACOBIA DRIVE have any available units?
163 JACOBIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 JACOBIA DRIVE have?
Some of 163 JACOBIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 JACOBIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
163 JACOBIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 JACOBIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 163 JACOBIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 163 JACOBIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 163 JACOBIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 163 JACOBIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 JACOBIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 JACOBIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 163 JACOBIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 163 JACOBIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 163 JACOBIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 163 JACOBIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 JACOBIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
