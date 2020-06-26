Beautiful end unit townhouse with tons of upgrades. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, island & breakfast nook. Huge master bathroom with large soaking tub and separate shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 BRADEN LOOP have any available units?
1425 BRADEN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.