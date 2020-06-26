All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 1425 BRADEN LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
1425 BRADEN LOOP
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

1425 BRADEN LOOP

1425 Braden Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1425 Braden Loop, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful end unit townhouse with tons of upgrades. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, island & breakfast nook. Huge master bathroom with large soaking tub and separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 BRADEN LOOP have any available units?
1425 BRADEN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 BRADEN LOOP have?
Some of 1425 BRADEN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 BRADEN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1425 BRADEN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 BRADEN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1425 BRADEN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 1425 BRADEN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1425 BRADEN LOOP offers parking.
Does 1425 BRADEN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 BRADEN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 BRADEN LOOP have a pool?
No, 1425 BRADEN LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 1425 BRADEN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1425 BRADEN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 BRADEN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 BRADEN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College