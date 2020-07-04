12 NORMANDY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Application in hand pending signatures.Beautifully remodeled thru and thru! New roof, paint, kitchen including granite, SS appliances, backsplash, flooring thru the entire house, landscaping and the list goes on!