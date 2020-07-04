Application in hand pending signatures.Beautifully remodeled thru and thru! New roof, paint, kitchen including granite, SS appliances, backsplash, flooring thru the entire house, landscaping and the list goes on!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 NORMANDY DRIVE have any available units?
12 NORMANDY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.