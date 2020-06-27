1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE

Nice fresh 3 Bedroom Rancher in great neighborhood w/Brand New Gas Heat and Central Air, New Carpet, Paint, Fenced level yard w/shed backing to school property. large eat in Kitchen, patio, Driveway and on street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
