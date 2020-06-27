All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE

1116 Sunny Brook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Sunny Brook Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice fresh 3 Bedroom Rancher in great neighborhood w/Brand New Gas Heat and Central Air, New Carpet, Paint, Fenced level yard w/shed backing to school property. large eat in Kitchen, patio, Driveway and on street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
