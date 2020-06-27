1116 SUNNY BROOK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice fresh 3 Bedroom Rancher in great neighborhood w/Brand New Gas Heat and Central Air, New Carpet, Paint, Fenced level yard w/shed backing to school property. large eat in Kitchen, patio, Driveway and on street parking.