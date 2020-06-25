All apartments in Glen Burnie
1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C

1115 Castle Harbour Way · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Castle Harbour Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Your Home is Your Palace! - This is a great 1st floor condo in the well maintained community of Castle Harbour. There are lots of windows letting in lots of light. The bedrooms are generous in size and the closet space will amaze you. Granite counter tops are featured in the kitchen along with all appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. No need to use a laundromat; use your own, in unit, washer and dryer. On those chilly evenings, light a fire in your fireplace and on those steamy days take a dip in the community pool. Live like a king or queen at a very modest price!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*$100 Maintenance Deductible
Available: July 15, 2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4084850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C have any available units?
1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C have?
Some of 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C offer parking?
No, 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C have a pool?
Yes, 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C has a pool.
Does 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C have accessible units?
No, 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C has units with dishwashers.
