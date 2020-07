Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN THE SOUGHT AFTER CASTLE HARBOUR COMMUNITY. STAINLESS APPLIANCES, LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CLOSE TO SHOPPING BUT NOT TO CLOSE TO KEEP YOU AWAKE. COMMUNITY HAS A NICE POOL AND A PAVILION. SECURITY DOORS AT THE ENTRANCE. CLOSE TO NEW THEATER, MAJOR ROUTES OF 100, MOUNTAIN ROAD & 695. PLEASE NOTE: FIREPLACE IS NOT OPERATIONAL AND IS NOT TO BE USED.