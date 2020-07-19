Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY
1102 Castle Harbour Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1102 Castle Harbour Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled open concept living, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, cathedral ceilings throughout. Close to shopping, and majors roads. Great Community Amenities. Professionally Managed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY have any available units?
1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
Is 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
.
Does 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY offer parking?
No, 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY have a pool?
No, 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY have accessible units?
No, 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 CASTLE HARBOUR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Similar Pages
Glen Burnie 1 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap Places
Glen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Gate
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College