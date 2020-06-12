Rent Calculator
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM
105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD
105 Southfield Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
105 Southfield Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have any available units?
105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
Is 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
.
Does 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD offer parking?
No, 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD has a pool.
Does 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 SOUTHFIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
