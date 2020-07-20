1030 THOMAS RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 Bedroom, 1 full bath. Kitchen and Bathroom recently re-done. Large back yard, fully fenced in. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, and 2 window A/C's which cool the home without any trouble.