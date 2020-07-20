All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:10 PM

1030 THOMAS RD

1030 Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Thomas Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom, 1 full bath. Kitchen and Bathroom recently re-done. Large back yard, fully fenced in. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, and 2 window A/C's which cool the home without any trouble.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 THOMAS RD have any available units?
1030 THOMAS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 THOMAS RD have?
Some of 1030 THOMAS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 THOMAS RD currently offering any rent specials?
1030 THOMAS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 THOMAS RD pet-friendly?
No, 1030 THOMAS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 1030 THOMAS RD offer parking?
Yes, 1030 THOMAS RD offers parking.
Does 1030 THOMAS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 THOMAS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 THOMAS RD have a pool?
No, 1030 THOMAS RD does not have a pool.
Does 1030 THOMAS RD have accessible units?
No, 1030 THOMAS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 THOMAS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 THOMAS RD has units with dishwashers.
