Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 1030 THOMAS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
1030 THOMAS RD
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:10 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1030 THOMAS RD
1030 Thomas Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1030 Thomas Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom, 1 full bath. Kitchen and Bathroom recently re-done. Large back yard, fully fenced in. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, and 2 window A/C's which cool the home without any trouble.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1030 THOMAS RD have any available units?
1030 THOMAS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1030 THOMAS RD have?
Some of 1030 THOMAS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1030 THOMAS RD currently offering any rent specials?
1030 THOMAS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 THOMAS RD pet-friendly?
No, 1030 THOMAS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
.
Does 1030 THOMAS RD offer parking?
Yes, 1030 THOMAS RD offers parking.
Does 1030 THOMAS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 THOMAS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 THOMAS RD have a pool?
No, 1030 THOMAS RD does not have a pool.
Does 1030 THOMAS RD have accessible units?
No, 1030 THOMAS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 THOMAS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 THOMAS RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11
Glen Burnie, MD 21108
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Similar Pages
Glen Burnie 1 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap Places
Glen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Gate
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College